Three children die after fire erupts in Sindh flood victims’ tent

QAMBER: At least three children died, and four other family members were injured in a devastating fire that broke out in the flood victims’ tent in Qamber City, Shahdadkot District of Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The rescue officials reported that the three children – one aged two months, the other two aged four and seven years – lost their lives after the tent of the flood victim caught fire.

The rescue authorities revealed that the family was sleeping when the tent caught fire from the candle and spread drastically.

However, the rescue officials are busy with initial medical treatment for the injured individuals.

Earlier this week, the power van of the Karachi-Lahore passenger train, Karachi Express, caught fire near Lahore’s Kahna town on Sunday.

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson confirmed the fire incident. The spokesperson said that the power van of the Karachi Express train caught fire near Kahna town at 1:35 and fortunately, no casualty was reported.

He added that the train staffers detached the power van immediately to stop the spread of the fire to other bogies. Moreover, a team was dispatched to Kahna town from the Lahore railway station.

The spokesperson said that the reason behind the blaze could not be ascertained until a thorough investigation into the incident.