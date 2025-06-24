web analytics
Three children die after consuming 'poisonous' milk

RAWALPINDI: Three children have lost their lives while their mother remains in critical condition in Rawalpindi following the consumption of ‘poisonous’ milk, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the mother has been shifted to Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

The deceased children include 18-month-old Nohail, 4-year-old Mansha, and 8-month-old Marsha Saleem Masih.

According to police, further details will be gathered once the mother regains consciousness, as the investigation into the incident continues.

Earlier n a heart-wrenching similar incident, four minor girls and their mother died after consuming poisonous food in Tandlianwala, Punjab.

The police confirmed the casualties and said that the deceased were identified as three-year-old Farzana, four-year-old Aqsa, five-year-old Rukhsana, eight-year-old Muskan and their 34-year-old mother Muskan.

The incident took place in Tandlianwala  located 40 kilometre away from Faisalabad.

