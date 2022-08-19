Three children saved from drowning in Korangi Nadi

KARACHI: The police have rescued three children from drowning in the Korangi Crossing Nadi of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Baloch Colony police said that it received a distress call on emergency helpline 15, where citizens told the officials that three children have drowned in Korangi Nadi.

Upon receiving information, the Baloch Colony police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. “Three girls – aged 14, 13 and 9 – were stuck in the Korangi Nadi,” officer Sikandar said.

The police later rescued all three children and shifted them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A day earlier, Seven people of a family were swept away in Karachi’s Malir River as heavy rains continued to batter the metropolis.

The accident occurred around the Malir river, where the car of the family was swept away in Malir river by a flash flood due to the rain. The rescue teams found the vehicle, while the search for the missing seven people was underway.

