27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 11, 2023
- Advertisement -

Three children shot dead in North Waziristan firing

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Three children have been shot dead and two injured in North Waziristan firing, ARY News reported. 

According to police spokesperson, the incident took place in tehsil Spinwam where three children (8-14 years old) were killed when the groom opened fire in his wedding ceremony.

The SHO of Spinwam said that the groom was not mentally stable whereas police are conducting a raid to arrest the suspect.

Earlier, three people were killed including a teenage girl and several were injured in firing in Anwarabad, Ghotki. The firing took place in Anwarabad in the Sundrani tribe’s fight on two shops which resulted in the death of three people including a 10-year-old girl.

Read more: Kohat: Three people shot dead in rival group’s Firing

Furthermore, the dead bodies have been handed over to families and police have taken control of the area.

In a separate incident, three people were shot dead in KP’s Kohat. The armed men of the rival group opened fire at the family in the Mirozai area of Kohat, resulting in the death of three people including a woman, while two people sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Basit, Abdul Razzaque, and Sanobar. Naeem and Pir Muhamad are identified as injured. The police have shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.