Three children shot dead in North Waziristan firing

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Three children have been shot dead and two injured in North Waziristan firing, ARY News reported.

According to police spokesperson, the incident took place in tehsil Spinwam where three children (8-14 years old) were killed when the groom opened fire in his wedding ceremony.

The SHO of Spinwam said that the groom was not mentally stable whereas police are conducting a raid to arrest the suspect.

Earlier, three people were killed including a teenage girl and several were injured in firing in Anwarabad, Ghotki. The firing took place in Anwarabad in the Sundrani tribe’s fight on two shops which resulted in the death of three people including a 10-year-old girl.

Furthermore, the dead bodies have been handed over to families and police have taken control of the area.

In a separate incident, three people were shot dead in KP’s Kohat. The armed men of the rival group opened fire at the family in the Mirozai area of Kohat, resulting in the death of three people including a woman, while two people sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Basit, Abdul Razzaque, and Sanobar. Naeem and Pir Muhamad are identified as injured. The police have shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.