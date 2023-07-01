Three cousins die as car rams into tree in Punjab

TALAGANG: Three youngsters died on Saturday after their car rammed into a roadside tree allegedly due to speeding near Thelian Interchange in Talagang, a tehsil of Potohar region.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, on being informed of the incident occurring near Thelian Interchange at the Motorway, a team of emergency service reached the scene and shifted the dead bodies to the nearby hospital.

The rescue sources said the deceased were cousins and were going to Murree.

Earlier, at least six persons were killed and over 60 others were injured in a road accident in Sindh’s province of Shaheed Benazirabad.

According to police, the incident occurred near Balochpur Stop in Nawabshah, when two passenger buses collided, leaving six persons dead on the spot and over 60 injured including children and kids.

The injured were shifted to the People’s Medical University Hospital.