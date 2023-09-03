Three CTD officers booked in robbery case

KARACHI: Three Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials were allegedly found involved in the robberies and a case was lodged against them, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Three CTD officials have been arrested after the registration of cases against them. The accused officials were allegedly found involved in robbery incidents.

The CTD high-ups said that the accused personnel snatched Rs30 million from a gold trader in Karachi during a fake raid when he was travelling to Multan.

The accused personnel made false allegations of terror financing and money laundering against the gold trader.

The CTD high-ups requested the government to terminate the accused officials including Mazhar, Shoaib and Ahsan.

In April, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Inspector Fida Leghari had been terminated by the higher authorities for abducting, snatching and blackmailing two Karachi citizens.

AVLC Inspector Fida Leghari had allegedly abducted two citizens from outside the Malir court. Later, he illegally captivated the citizens and snatched Rs180,000 cash.

Moreover, Leghari also filmed an objectionable video of a citizen namely Aziz in his custody. The inspector faced a departmental inquiry in which he was found guilty of the crimes.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi terminated the AVLC inspector from his job.