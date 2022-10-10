Three-day Pakistan Industrial Expo to start from Oct 15

LAHORE: The Sixth Pakistan Industrial Expo will be held in Lahore from October 15 to 17 which will be attended by more than 120 Chinese companies, ARY News reported on Monday.

The 6th Pakistan Industrial Expo will be organised by the University of Sargodha and Everest International.

While addressing a press conference, the General Manager (GM) of the Everest International Expo said that more than 120 Chinese firms will participate in the upcoming exhibition.

Yousuf Fa said that in the upcoming expo, CNG, industrial, agriculture machinery and auto parts will be showcased.

The exhibition will also improve the business contacts of Pakistan and China, said the director of the University of Sargodha. The exhibition will be continued for three days and become a successful event like its previous editions, added Dr Fazal-ur-Rehman.

Comments