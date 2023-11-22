Three dead in Wana remote-control explosion

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: At three dead in a remote-control explosion in Wana, South Waziristan district, ARY News reported.

As per details, the explosion occurred in Duja Ghondai area of Wana where a bomb was placed in a shop.

The explosion resulted in the killing of three people including Malik Aslam Noor and his 12-year-old son. The deceased had earlier lost elder brother and three nephews in bomb blasts.

Earlier today, at least two people were killed while five others sustained injuries in twin blasts in Bajaur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read more: Two killed, five injured in Bajaur twin blasts

As per details, the police spokesperson stated that one explosion occurred in tehsil Wara Mamund and the second occurred in Damadola village of District Bajaur.

Police officials said that both bombs were reportedly placed on roadside exploded and resulted in the death of two people.

In a separate incident, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on a security forces vehicle in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a security forces’ vehicle was traveling in the Razmak area of North Waziristan when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off.

Resultantly, two soldiers – Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah (resident of Karak) and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain (resident of Kurram), embraced martyrdom.