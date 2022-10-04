Three dead, three injured in Arifwala road crash

ARIFWALA: At least three people were dead and three others sustained injuries in a car-tractor trolley collision in Arifwala, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the dreadful accident occurred at Sahiwal Road, where a speeding car rammed into a tractor-trolley.

As a result, three people including a woman were dead and three others sustained injuries. After being informed, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital Sahiwal.

The identity of the dead and injured could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Earlier, at least 11 people including six women and four children were killed and 33 others sustained injuries in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) road accident.

The incident took place near the Shamba Zarand area adjacent to Mughal Kot when a truck collided with a tractor trolley, rescue sources said.

After being informed, the rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured and deceased to Drazanda hospital for treatment and autopsies respectively.

