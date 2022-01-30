Three dead, three injured in Sujawal road crash

SUJAWAL: Three people lost their lives in a horrific road crash at Mithi-Karachi road near Sujawal on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, a car coming to Mithi from Karachi collided with a tractor-trolley near Sujawal, resulting in the death of three and severe wounds to three others.

The dead were identified as Dr Om Joshi, cousin of Pakistan People’s Party MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani and his two grandsons.

Dr Joshi was coming to Mithi from Karachi to attend a marriage ceremony. The bodies have injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Read more: Truck-car collision leaves five dead in Badin

Separately on January 27, at least five people including two women were dead in a collision between a car and a truck in Badin.

A car crashed with a truck at Badin-Hyderabad highway. resulting in the death of five including two women.

The bodies were moved to the nearest hospital.

Comments