Three die, five injured in Balochistan’s Washuk road accident

WASHUK: At least three persons killed, and five others injured in a head on collision between a trailer and a vehicle in Washuk in Baluchistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The road accident took place at Sarchashma area of Washuk district.

Hospital sources said that the injured and deceased belong to Baseema area of the region. “Four of the injured have been in a precarious condition,” according to hospital sources.

The injured have been referred to Quetta hospital after medical attendance in the civil hospital.

It is to be mentioned here that a road catastrophe in Washuk in May this year left at least 28 people dead, including women and children, when a bus overturned and plunged into a ravine in Baluchistan’s Washuk district. Around 22 persons were also injured in the devastating accident as the ill-fated bus was traveling from Turbat to Quetta.

Rescue sources reported that the accident was triggered by a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Officials reported that among 22 injured, many were critical.