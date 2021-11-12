Three die of dengue fever, 371 new patients surface in Punjab

LAHORE: Three more patients of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease died while 371 new cases emerged in Punjab in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 283 were reported in Lahore alone, according to provincial health secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch. The tally of dengue cases reported in the province thus far this season has risen to 20,558.

Lahore has so far reported 15,155 cases of dengue fever during the current season.

The secretary said three people died from the viral disease in Punjab yesterday, taking the province’s death toll to 86.

A total of 993 patients of dengue fever are being currently treated in various hospitals across the province.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

