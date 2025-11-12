Three Dow University students drown at Karachi’s Manora Beach

KARACHI: A tragic incident occurred at Manora Himalaya Beach in Karachi, where five students of Dow Medical University drowned, ARY News reported on Wednesday, police said.

According to officials, three people lost their lives in the incident, and their bodies have been recovered. Two others were rescued in critical condition.

Police confirmed that the victims were students of Dow Medical University who had gone to the beach for a picnic.

The deceased were identified as Sharib, Ashhad Abbas, and Ahmed. The body were moved to the nearby medical facility for legal proceedings

Earlier, in a similar drowning incident, Rescue workers recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned at Hawks Bay beach on Saturday, while four more reportedly drowned at Turtle Beach.

According to the details, rescue workers have recovered the dead bodies of two young boys who drowned near the Sandspit area. The boys have been identified as 15-year-old Mamoon and 16-year-old Mohsin. Both the boys were residents of North Karachi.

Edhi rescue officials told that four more boys had drowned in the sea near hut 109 at Turtle Beach.