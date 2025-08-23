Three drown at Karachi’s Hawks Bay, two still missing

KARACHI: In a tragic incident near Hawks Bay Manora Road, Karachi, three young men drowned while swimming at the beach, ARY News reported.

Edhi Foundation’s rescue divers somehow managed to save an individual, while the dead body of another was recovered. The rescue teams are still in search of the third individual who is still missing.

According to reports, the individuals who became the victims of the Hawks Bay drowning incident were from Karachi’s Posh area, Nazimabad. The individual who was recovered alive has been identified as Hasnain, while Bilal was the deceased. The missing individual, Shahab, is being searched.

Rescue teams have mentioned that the operation will continue until sunset, as darkness will be a hurdle for them to carry on the search.

The Hawks Bay drowning incident follows a similar tragedy just days earlier at the same Beach near Abdul Rehman Goth, where three friends, Khizr, Arbaz, and Armaan, drowned when they were enjoying their picnic.

Edhi divers’ swift response helped, and they recovered all three in a semi-conscious state. They were immediately transferred to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Officials have warned about swimming in unsafe seaside areas and urged the public to adhere to the weather regulations, especially during high tide and monsoon conditions at coastal areas.

Earlier, in a similar drowning incident, Rescue workers recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned at Hawks Bay beach on Saturday, while four more reportedly drowned at Turtle Beach.

According to the details, rescue workers have recovered the dead bodies of two young boys who drowned near the Sandspit area. The boys have been identified as 15-year-old Mamoon and 16-year-old Mohsin. Both the boys were residents of North Karachi.

Edhi rescue officials told that four more boys had drowned in the sea near hut 109 at Turtle Beach.