Three foreigners among four killed in Afghanistan

KABUL: A firing incident was reported from the central Afghanistan, resulted in the deaths of four people, including three foreigners, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Taliban officials released an official statement, confirming the death of three foreigners, including a women, along with an Afghan citizen in the gun attack.

A spokesman for the Taliban’s interior ministry disclosed that seven other people, including four foreign nationals were wounded in the attack.

The attacker managed to flee from the scene, meanwhile, the law enforcers arrested four suspects at the scene in Bamyan province, for their alleged involvement in the attack.

However, no one claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.