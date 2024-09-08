Three gunned down, three others injured in terror attacks in Pakistan

LUCKYMARWAT: Three people, including two head constable brothers, were killed, and three others injured in two separate terror incidents in Wana and Lucky Marwat area of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In the first incident, an explosion occurred in Kadikoy Bazaar, a village near Wana in Lower Waziristan district, leaving one person, identified as Shamsuddin, son of Malik Jameel, killed, and three others injured.

The explosion targeted a vehicle, which was completely destroyed. The injured individuals were immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention.

In a separate attack, terrorists opened fire in Abba Khel, Lucky Marwat, killing Head Constables Safiullah and Naveedullah.

Authorities have sealed the affected areas, gathered evidence, and launched investigations into the attacks to arrest the involved individuals.