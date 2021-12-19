Three including two women killed in Karachi road mishap

KARACHI: Three people, including two women, were killed in a tragic traffic accident in the Clifton area of ​​Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, a speeding car overturned and hit a motorcycle at Punjab Chowrangi Underpass. As a result, a man including two women were killed in a tragic accident.

Rescue sources said the car overturned due to high speed, hitting a motorcyclist and a female passerby. Rescue sources said two women and a man were killed in the crash. The girl was injured.

Rescue sources said the woman got off the bus with her daughter and was shortly hit by the overspeeding car.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies to Jinnah Hospital. Meanwhile, the Punjab Chowrangi underpass was closed for traffic and rescue operations were launched.

