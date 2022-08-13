Karachi: Three injured in grenade attack on Lyari Expressway

KARACHI: At least three people were injured as a result of a hand grenade blast on Lyari Expressway Garden exchange, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Garden Toll Plaza, Lyari Expressway when some unidentified men threw a hand grenade, leaving three people injured.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi.

On getting information, a contingent of law enforcement agencies also reached the area and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

Speaking to the media, SSP City said that the police has cordoned off the area and started an investigation. He said that the nature of the blast is being ascertained.

