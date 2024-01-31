Three injured in attack on PPP’s Quetta election office

QUETTA: At least three injured in a grenade attack on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) election office in Quetta, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the attack occurred on Saryab Road Quetta where hand grenade attack was launched on PPP election office that injured three people.

Reacting to the incident, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of the attack and sought a report from the chief secretary and IG Balochistan.

The ECP spokesperson said that suspects involved in such incidents will be tried under the election laws.

Yesterday, four people have been killed and five others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred at Jinnah Road Sibi, Balochistan.

The police said that the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle that led to explosion. The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and called bomb disposal squad.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Teaching Hospital confirmed the causalities and said that four dead bodies and five injured were brought to the hospital. The MS said that the injured persons are being treated.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared around 50% polling stations in country as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’.

“In Punjab 12,580 polling stations have been pronounced ‘sensitive’ and 6,040 as ‘most sensitive’ and 32,324 poll stations as normal”, ECP sources said.

“In Sindh 6,545 polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’ and 6,524 stations as ‘most sensitive’”. Sindh’s 5,937 polling stations have been declared normal.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6,166 polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’ and 4,143 polling stations as ‘most sensitive’”. While KP’s 5,388 polling stations have been declared normal, sources said.

“In Balochistan total 961 polling stations have been declared normal, while 2,337 as ‘sensitive and 1,730 polling stations as ‘most sensitive’”.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to hold the general elections on February 8, 2024.