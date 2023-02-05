Three injured in firing on disputed plot in Karachi

KARACHI: Three persons got injured in firing on a disputed plot in Karachi’s Korangi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police said that some unidentified armed men opened fire at the citizens on a disputed plot, leaving three persons injured including the father, son and his friend. Police claimed that the firing incident took place in Korangi’s Mehran Town.

Police added that two accused were arrested for opening fire at the citizens.

In another incident today, five persons were killed and four injured over a property dispute in the Bandi Mira area in Haripur.

Police and rescue teams transferred dead bodies and injured to the trauma centre in Haripur. “Two injured being transferred to Abbottabad in a precarious condition,” police said.

The main gate of the local trauma centre was closed and police contingent was posted after shifting of injured and dead bodies.

Those died in the firing incident have been identified as Abid Shah, Abbas Shah, Zulqarnain Shah and Mazhar Shah.

A father and son and two brothers have been among those died in the incident. The injured have been named Ashfaq Shah, Kazim Shah, Nazik Shah and Rehmat Shah.

