Three injured in grenade attack in Karachi’s Baldia

By Salman Lodhi
KARACHI: At least three people were injured in a grenade attack in Karachi’s Baldia Town on Tuesday night, according to police.

SSP West told media that unidentified individuals on a motorcycle threw a hand grenade outside the home of a person identified as Muhammad Iqbal.

The authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack, the police official said before adding that it appeared to be a random act without a specific target.

He said all of the injured has been transported to nearby hospital.

