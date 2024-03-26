Three injured in grenade attack in Karachi’s Baldia

KARACHI: At least three people were injured in a grenade attack in Karachi’s Baldia Town on Tuesday night, according to police.
SSP West told media that unidentified individuals on a motorcycle threw a hand grenade outside the home of a person identified as Muhammad Iqbal.
The authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack, the police official said before adding that it appeared to be a random act without a specific target.
He said all of the injured has been transported to nearby hospital.