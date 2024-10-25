Three journalists killed in Israeli air strike in Lebanon near border with Syria

Lebanese state media said Friday three journalists were killed in an Israeli air strike overnight in eastern Lebanon near the border with Syria.

“Our correspondent in Zahle reported the death of three journalists in an Israeli raid on Hasbaya,” Lebanon’s National News Agency reported, adding that “Israeli warplanes raided at 3:30 am (0030 GMT) on the Lebanese-Syrian border.”

Israel said Thursday its spy chief will attend Gaza ceasefire talks and Hamas vowed to stop fighting if a truce is reached, as long-stalled efforts to end the war appeared to gain momentum.

Previous bids to stop the year-long war have failed, though the United States has voiced hope the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar last week could serve as an opening for a deal.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that a delegation from the group’s Doha-based leadership discussed “ideas and proposals” related to a Gaza truce with Egyptian officials in Cairo on Thursday.

“Hamas has expressed readiness to stop the fighting, but Israel must commit to a ceasefire, withdraw from the Gaza Strip, allow the return of displaced people, agree to a serious prisoner exchange deal and allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” the official said.

The talks in Cairo were part of Egypt’s ongoing efforts to resume ceasefire negotiations, he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he welcomed Egypt’s readiness to reach a deal “for the release of the hostages” still held by militants in Gaza.

After the Cairo meeting, Netanyahu directed the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency to leave for key mediator Qatar on Sunday to “advance a series of initiatives that are on the agenda,” the prime minister’s office said.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States and Qatar said Gaza ceasefire talks would resume in the Qatari capital.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Qatar’s leaders in Doha on Thursday on his 11th trip to the region since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

– ‘Time is running out’ –

During the trip, which comes less than two weeks before US elections, Blinken said that mediators would explore new options.

He said they were seeking a plan “so that Israel can withdraw, so that Hamas cannot reconstitute, and so that the Palestinian people can rebuild their lives and rebuild their futures”.

Read more: Pezeshkian slams UN ineffectiveness to ‘extinguish’ regional crisis

Qatar said that US and Israeli teams would fly to Doha, with Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani adding that Qatari mediators had “re-engaged” with Hamas since Sinwar’s death.

Israeli and US officials as well as some analysts said Sinwar had been a key obstacle to a deal allowing for the release of 97 hostages still held in Gaza, 34 of whom the Israeli military says are dead.

An Israeli group representing families of hostages called on Netanyahu and Hamas to secure an agreement to free the remaining captives.

“Time is running out,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

Blinken landed late Thursday in London, where a US official said he would meet on Friday with the foreign ministers of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, two key partners in a post-war plan for Gaza.

The official said Blinken would also meet with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati to discuss the parallel conflict in that country.

– Hundreds dead in days –

On the battlefield, the Israeli military has kept up pressure on Hamas, launching an operation earlier this month in the north of Gaza where tens of thousands of civilians are trapped.

“More than 770 people have been killed” in the territory’s north in the 19 days since the operation started, Gaza civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said, adding that the toll could rise as people were buried under the rubble.

He also said a strike on a school-turned-shelter killed 17 people on Thursday in central Gaza, where the Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas militants.

One Palestinian woman, Umm Muhammad, told AFP she was sitting in a classroom when the strike hit.

“I hugged my little girl and I couldn’t see anything through the thick plume of smoke,” she said.

“I ran and screamed for my sister and found her alive downstairs, but there were (some) children torn to pieces.”

The civil defence agency said it can no longer provide first responder services in northern Gaza, accusing Israeli forces of threatening to “bomb and kill” its crews.

The Israeli military says the goal of its assault is to destroy the operational capabilities it says Hamas is trying to rebuild in the north.

The Gaza war began with Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed 42,847 people in Gaza, the majority civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, data which the United Nations considers reliable.