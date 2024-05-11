Three Katcha area suspects arrested by Rangers

SHIKARPUR: Sindh Rangers arrested three suspects ‘involved’ in heinous crimes in an operation conducted Katcha area (riverine area) of Shikarpur on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The Rangers spokesperson in a statement said that the paramilitary forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of hardcore criminals. Three suspects were nominated in murder, attempted murder, dacoity, and kidnapping for ransom cases.

The spokesperson said that weapons and mobile phones were also recovered from the suspects who have been handed to police for further course of action.

Earlier on March 22, Sindh Rangers and police arrested 21 suspects allegedly involved in numerous criminal activities in a joint operation in Katcha area.

According to the Sindh Rangers spokesman, the arrested accused persons were wanted in many cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and kidnapping for ransom.

The arrested accused are also involved in the murder of a teacher named Allah Rakhyo, the spokesman said and added that they were handed over to the police for legal action.

According to the Rangers, the gang is involved in criminal activities in Kashmore, Tangwani, and Kandhkot.