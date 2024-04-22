Three killed, 10 injured as van falls into Mansehra ditch

MANSEHRA: At least three people were killed while 10 others sustained injuries after a passenger van plunged into a ditch near patlang area of Mansehra district, ARY News reported on Monday.

On receiving information, police and rescue teams reached the accident site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to rescue sources, the deceased include women and children.

According to police officials, the accident occurred when the brakes of the vehicle failed and resulted in the horrific incident.

In a separate incident on April 17, at least eight people had been killed and several others wounded in a collision between three vehicles on Indus Highway near Manjhand.

The mishap occurred when three vehicles — a passenger bus, an oil tanker and a mini-truck collided with each other. The ill-fated passenger was moving from Larkana to Karachi.