Three killed in bomb attack on Catholic mass in Philippines

MARAWI, Philippines: At least three people were killed and dozens wounded in a bomb attack on a Catholic mass in the insurgency-plagued southern Philippines on Sunday, with President Ferdinand Marcos blaming “foreign terrorists”.

The blast happened during a regular service at Mindanao State University’s gymnasium in Marawi, the country’s largest Muslim city, regional police Chief Allan Nobleza said.

“We’re investigating if it’s an IED or grenade throwing,” Nobleza said, referring to an improvised explosive device.

Mindanao State University issued a statement condemning “the act of violence”, as it suspended classes and deployed more security personnel on the campus.

“We stand in solidarity with our Christian community and all those affected by this tragedy,” the university said.

Nobleza said three people had been killed and Lanao del Sur provincial Governor Mamintal Adiong told reporters “more than 40” wounded were being treated in hospital.

Marcos condemned the attack by “foreign terrorists”, describing it as “senseless” and “heinous”.

Marawi city Mayor Majul Gandamra urged members of the Muslim and Christian communities to remain unified.

Nobleza said police were investigating whether the bombing was a revenge attack for a Philippine military airstrike on Friday that killed 11 Islamist militants from the Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines organisation in Mindanao.

The military said Saturday the group had been planning to mount attacks in Maguindanao del Sur province.

Another line of inquiry was whether remnants of the Maute and Abu Sayyaf militant groups, who had held Marawi under siege in 2017, were involved, Nobleza said.

The Philippine military wrested back the ruined city after a five-month battle that claimed more than a thousand lives, after hundreds of pro-Islamic-State foreign and local fighters had seized it in May 2017.

Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Sur are part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The country’s Muslim minority were given self-rule under former president Rodrigo Duterte as part of efforts to head off the lure of violent extremism.

Militant attacks on buses, Catholic churches and public markets have been a feature of decades-long unrest in the region.

Manila signed a peace pact with the nation’s largest rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, in 2014, ending their deadly armed rebellion.