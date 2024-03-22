Three killed, five injured in clash over children’s fight

ISLAMABAD: Three persons have been killed and five including a woman were injured as a children’s fight escalated into a deadly event in Islamabad on Friday, ARY News reported citing police sources.

According to the details, a confrontation between two parties in the federal capital resulted in three deaths and five injuries after a fight between children turned violent.

The incident took place within the limits of the Sihala police station.

Dead bodies and injured persons were shifted to the hospital, the police said. The deceased were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Zubair Iqbal, and Parvez.

Bilal Mustafa, Umair Iqbal, Adeel, Gulfam and Sidra.

In a similar sort of incident in Karachi, two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when members of two families traded fire over a children’s fight in May 2023

A quarrel between children was converted into a bloody fight between two families in Karachi’s Manghopir area, leaving two persons dead and two injured including a woman.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) West Faisal Bashir Memon said that the members of the Brohi family opened fire at the neighbours after a quarrel between children.