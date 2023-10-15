Three killed for resisting robbery in Punjab

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA: Unidentified gunmen shot dead three members of a family for resisting robbery in Ahmedpur Sharqia, Punjab.

According to details, the incident occurred in Azeemwala, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Punjab, where three people including a man, his wife and a six-year-old were shot dead for resisting a robbery.

After getting the information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital. The investigation has been launched.

The incident of street crimes are on the rise in Pakistan.

Earlier in August, unidentified robbers killed a young man for putting up resistance during a robbery bid near Karachi’s Northern Bypass.

The incident took place near Karachi’s Northen Bypass when the victim – identified as Ibrahim – travelling in a Suzuki was shot and killed during a robbery.

He was intercepted by armed muggers riding on a motorbike and as soon as he offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away.