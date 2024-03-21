Three killed in suicide attack in Afghanistan: official

KANDAHAR: A suicide bombing killed three people and wounded 12 others outside a bank in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Thursday, a provincial official said.

“A suicide attack occurred in which three compatriots were killed and 12 others were wounded, according to preliminary information,” Inamullah Samangani, Director of Information and Culture of Kandahar province, told AFP.

The explosion targeted a group of people waiting outside the New Kabul Bank branch in Kandahar at around 8:00 am (0330 GMT).

“Commonly our compatriots gather there to collect their salaries,” said Samangani, adding that the “victims were civilians”.

The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has markedly declined since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government.

A number of armed groups — including the regional chapter of the Islamic State group — remain a threat, however.