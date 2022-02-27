Three members of family found dead with hands, legs tied   

LAHORE: In a horrific act of murder, three members of a family including a man, his wife and daughter have been found dead with their hands and legs tied together in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred at Lahore’s Nawab Town, where the police discovered the bodies of three people at a home with their hands and legs tied. The deceased have been identified as Amanat Ali, Shabana and Azal.

The police while cordoning off the area summoned a team of a crime scene unit and forensic experts to shed light on the circumstances that led to the murder.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that the brother of the victim is behind the murders after he had a property dispute with him.

“Victim Amanat Ali’s brother has turned out to be a killer. He visited the home early in the morning with two other people and later tied the hands and legs of the victims, before killing them brutally,” they said.

The suspect, Amin, is also blamed for killing his father in 2014 and recently, he was released from jail. “All suspects have fled from the crime scene and police are after them to unearth facts behind the murder,” they said.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab took notice of the horrific killing of three members of a family with the latter summoning a report from CCPO Lahore.

“The suspects should be identified, traced and arrested immediately,” he said and assured that the victims’ family would be served justice on a priority basis.

