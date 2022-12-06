Three ‘missing’ girls handed over to Karachi police

KARACHI: Three ‘missing’ girls have been handed over to Steel Town police station by locals in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Locals have found three girls including Sassi d/o Maqbool, Bisma d/o Shams Uddin and Qamro d/o Qamaruddin who were handed over to Steel Town police station.

Police told the media that the girls are residents of Thatta. They said that the girls left their homes for madrassah and were later abducted by four men in a vehicle.

The girls told the police that their abductors fled after leaving them in the area.

Police said that the parents of the girls were informed by the police station who will reach Karachi soon.

Earlier in November, a ‘missing’ Karachi woman from the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area namely Anum had been recovered from Lahore during a joint raid of Malir Operation and Investigation police.

The Malir Operation and Investigation Police officials had conducted a joint raid in Lahore and recovered the Karachi woman, Anum, who went missing from her Gulshan-e-Hadeed residence for several days. Police also arrested a suspected man during the raid.

Police said that Anum left the home of her own choice as per the initial investigation. Police officials revealed that Anum and the arrested man befriended each other via Instagram.

