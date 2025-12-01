Three more Pakistan players secure BPL 2025 deals

Pakistan’s fast bowler, Ihsanullah, all-rounder Jahandad Khan and middle-order batter Haider Ali were among the notable overseas signings at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) players’ auction for the 2026 season, held in Dhaka on Sunday.

The upcoming edition of the tournament is scheduled to run from December 26, 2025, to January 23, 2026, and will mark a major structural shift, with the number of participating teams reduced from seven to five.

Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders will continue, while Chattogram Royals, Rajshahi Warriors and Sylhet Titans enter the league under new ownership following the exit of their previous franchises. Defending champions Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will not feature this season.

Among the Pakistan recruits, Ihsanullah attracted the highest bid after being picked up by Noakhali Express for USD 28,000 in Category C of foreign players.

The right-arm pacer has previously represented Pakistan in one ODI and four T20Is and is set for a fresh start after going unsighted in an earlier stint with Rangpur Riders.

Haider Ali was also snapped up by the same franchise for USD 20,000. The 24-year-old brings solid international experience with 37 appearances for Pakistan and has already featured in 13 BPL matches, scoring 213 runs with a highest score of 48 not out.

Meanwhile, Jahandad Khan, who made his T20I debut against Australia last November and has since played eight internationals, will turn out for Rajshahi Warriors after being picked for USD 20,000 in the same category.

The latest auction additions take the number of Pakistan players in this year’s BPL to nine. Usman Khan has been directly signed by Dhaka Capitals, while Chattogram Royals have secured Abrar Ahmed.

Sylhet Titans have brought in Saim Ayub along with experienced pacer Mohammad Amir.

Rangpur Riders, on the other hand, have acquired young wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay, while Rajshahi Warriors have also roped in top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan.