Three more terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three more terrorists were gunned down by security forces in a clearance operation following an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel general area a day earlier, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) – conducted in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan District – was followed by a sanitisation of the area by security forces.

“During intense exchange of fire, three more terrorists were killed,” the ISPR said, taking the total death count in ongoing clearance operation to nine.

The ISPR said area locals “appreciated the security forces response and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area”.

A day earlier, the security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datakhel area, said ISPR.

The exchange of fire comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Last week, security forces gunned down one terrorist during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and suspects. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed.

