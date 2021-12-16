Three motorcyclists crushed to death by speeding car in Karachi

KARACHI: Three people, riding motorcycle were crushed to death by a speeding car in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Myanmar on Thursday, reported ARY News.

According to rescue sources, the motorcyclists were hit by a speeding car at Superhighway near Myanmar Morr. The bodies of the deceased were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The identity of the deceased motorcyclists could not be ascertained.

In another accident of a similar in nature in the month of August 18, two motorcyclists were crushed to death by a speeding car in Karachi.

The incident took place near Indus Chowrangi in city’s area of Korangi, where two people, who were travelling over a motorcycle were hit by an unknown speeding car.

The bodies were moved to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal.

