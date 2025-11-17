Three Motorway policemen die in road accident on M-5

UCH SHARIF: Three officers of the Motorway police died in a traffic accident on M-5 near Uch Sharif, ARY News reported, quoting a spokesperson for the Motorway police.

The spokesperson stated that the incident occurred when a passenger bus collided with a patrolling police mobile from the rear.

As a result, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mushtaq, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nasir Abbas, and Constable Usama lost their lives.

Rescue teams, including the Sector Commander and DSP, immediately reached the site, where relief and recovery operations are currently underway.

The Motorway Police said that further investigation into the cause of the accident is in progress.

Earlier, four people, including three real brothers, died in a road accident when a passenger bus collided with the motorcycles on which the deceased were travelling in Shujabad area of Punjab.

Rescue 1122 informed that the passenger bus crashed into both motorcycles, killing four people instantly, including the three brothers.

Rescue officials apprised of the unfortunate details that among the deceased was 20-year-old Yasir, whose wedding was scheduled for the next day

The youth was travelling to his home with cousins and friends after shopping for his Mehndi ceremony.