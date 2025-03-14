web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 14, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Three new ministers take oath as federal cabinet further expands

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Acting president Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Friday administered the oath of office to a new federal minister and two ministers of state at a swearing-in ceremony here at the Presidency.

The event began with the playing of the national anthem followed by recitation from the Holy Quran.

Syed Imran Ahmad Shah took oath as federal minister while Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan and Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani took oath as ministers of state.

Read More: PM Shehbaz expands federal cabinet as 27 new members take oath

Earlier last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expanded his federal cabinet by inducting 27 new members, including some belonging to allied parties, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Thirteen federal ministers, 11 state ministers, and three advisers took oath at a ceremony held at the President House) Aiwan-e-Sadar.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the new federal cabinet. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion. The federal cabinet has now reached 46 members.

New ministers include Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Moin Watto, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yusuf, Ali Parvez, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, Khalid Magsi, Pir Imran Shah, Aurangzeb Khachi, Rana Mubasher and Raza Hayat Haraj.

11 state ministers include Barrister Aqeel Malik, Malik Rasheed, Armaghan Subhani, Talal Chaudhry, Khyel Das, Rehman Kanju, Bilal Kayani, Mukhtar Bharat, Shazra Mansab, Anwar Chaudhry and Wajiha Qamar.

Additionally, three new advisers have been appointed including Muhammad Ali, Tauqir Shah and Pervez Khattak.

The cabinet expansion comes nearly a year after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.