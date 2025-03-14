Three new ministers take oath as federal cabinet further expands

ISLAMABAD: Acting president Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Friday administered the oath of office to a new federal minister and two ministers of state at a swearing-in ceremony here at the Presidency.

The event began with the playing of the national anthem followed by recitation from the Holy Quran.

Syed Imran Ahmad Shah took oath as federal minister while Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan and Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani took oath as ministers of state.

Read More: PM Shehbaz expands federal cabinet as 27 new members take oath

Earlier last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expanded his federal cabinet by inducting 27 new members, including some belonging to allied parties, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Thirteen federal ministers, 11 state ministers, and three advisers took oath at a ceremony held at the President House) Aiwan-e-Sadar.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the new federal cabinet. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion. The federal cabinet has now reached 46 members.

New ministers include Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Moin Watto, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yusuf, Ali Parvez, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, Khalid Magsi, Pir Imran Shah, Aurangzeb Khachi, Rana Mubasher and Raza Hayat Haraj.

11 state ministers include Barrister Aqeel Malik, Malik Rasheed, Armaghan Subhani, Talal Chaudhry, Khyel Das, Rehman Kanju, Bilal Kayani, Mukhtar Bharat, Shazra Mansab, Anwar Chaudhry and Wajiha Qamar.

Additionally, three new advisers have been appointed including Muhammad Ali, Tauqir Shah and Pervez Khattak.

The cabinet expansion comes nearly a year after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office.