Three Pakistani Students Honored at "EcoWorld-2025" International Environmental Awards in Russia

MOSCOW: Three Pakistani students were recognized for their contributions to environmental preservation at the EcoWorld-2025 International Environmental Awards, held at the House of Scientists in Moscow, today.

Shoaib Muhammad was awarded laureate of the 3rd Degree and received a medal for his project involving a comprehensive assessment and implementation of traditional solid waste management practices.

Abida Hasan received a diploma for her work in promoting environmental law and protesting human rights, while Shahzad Ali was awarded a diploma for his home gardening project utilizing new plant varieties.

The solemn award ceremony took place at the Malachite Hall of the House of Scientists of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow.

The awards were accepted on behalf of the recipients by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation, H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

The EcoWorld International Environmental Award has been organized by the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences (RANS) since 2003.

The award recognizes outstanding achievements in environmental conservation, ecological security, and sustainable development.