Three passengers offloaded from Azerbaijan-bound flight over fake documents

KARACHI: Federal Immigration Authority (FIA) immigration offloaded three passengers attempting to travel to Azerbaijan on fake documents at Sialkot Airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, suspect Zeeshan Qaiser scheduled for flight PK-179 was found with a suspicious Albanian visa, which was later revealed to be fake during immigration clearance.

Another suspect, Abubakar, had obtained a fake work visa for Italy by paying an agent Rs 1.5 million whereas the third suspect, Naveed Sarwar, was also traveling as a sub-agent.

Yesterday, the FIA offloaded eight women passengers from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan Airport.

“The women were allegedly going to Saudi Arabia for begging,” a spokesperson of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration wing said.

“The women were identified as Sobia, Khadija, Aasia, Saira, Sajda, Salma, Sameena and Naghma,” FIA spokesperson said.

“The women passengers are natives of Bahawalnagar. The officials recovered 200 Saudi Riyal from each woman,” FIA stated.

The women were transferred to the FIA’s anti-human trafficking circle Multan for further legal action.

The FIA last year in December offloaded nine alleged beggars traveling to Saudi Arabia, disguised as Umrah pilgrims from Multan.

According to the FIA spokesperson, FIA Immigration arrested nine alleged beggars from Saudi Arabia-bound flight from Multan International Airport.

The authorities said the arrested passengers included 6 women and two men, who failed to disclose the booking of any hotel during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

FIA spokesperson said strict monitoring is underway of the passengers to bust begging gangs.