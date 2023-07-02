Three policemen killed in Sherani checkpost attack in Balochistan

SHERANI: Three policemen were killed in an attack on a police check post in Balochistan’s Sherani subdivision, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Terrorists attacked on Dana Sar police check post and martyred three policemen,” SP Sherani Irfan Ali has said.

“Martyred policemen have been identified as sub inspector Bahadur Khan Babar, constable Baz Khan and Muhammad Afzal,” police officer said.

The dead bodies of deceased policemen have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Zhob, the SP further said.

Balochistan’s chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned attack on security forces check post in Dana Sar adding that terrorists could not demoralize security forces with their cowardly acts.

“The nation stands by its security forces to foil unholy designs of the anti-state elements,” he added.

In January this year two policemen were martyred after terrorists attacked a security check-post in Takhta Beg area of KP’s Khyber Agency.

Terrorists fired rockets on a security check-post in Takhta Beg area claiming lives of two policemen while three others sustained injuries.

The police, in a statement, said the law enforcement agency retaliated and killed one alleged militant in an exchange of fire.

Earlier on January 14, at least three police officials, including a DSP, were killed in exchange of fire with terrorists who attacked a police station in Peshawar’s Sarband area.