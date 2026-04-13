Three policemen on polio guard duty injured in firing in Hangu

HANGU: Three policemen were injured in firing while on the duty to guard polio vaccination team in Hangu district on Monday, ARY News reported.

Local police SHO Mehmood Alam has said that the incident took place in Chhapri Wazeeran area of Hangu district.

Injured policemen were immediately shift to hospital for medical attendance.

Police contingents deployed in the locality after the incident, which have cordoned off the area, SHO said.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only countries where polio is endemic and militants target vaccination teams and their security escorts.

Pakistan has launched the country’s second nationwide anti-polio campaign of 2026, ARY News reported on Monday.

In February, National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) said that the first national anti-polio drive of 2026 was successfully completed.

The NEOC in a statement said that over 4,43,00,000 children were administered polio vaccine in the campaign.

The anti-polio campaign will continue until April. The initiative is being carried out across 169 districts in Pakistan. The campaign has been aimed at vaccinating more than 45.3 million children, with over 400,000 workers deployed.