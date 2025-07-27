Three polio cases reported in a day in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported three polio cases in single day with two infections confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Sindh.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in a statement said that the polio cases have been reported from North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat and Umar Kot. “Overall, 17 polio cases have been reported across the country till now”.

“Poliovirus hits the children with weaker immunity,” NEOC stated. “The children deprived of vaccination could pose threat to others,” the NEOC said. “Children can be protected only with repeated vaccination”, The National Emergency Operations Centre for polio said.

Poliovirus has been detected in sewage sample testing across Pakistan, according to the National Reference Laboratory after the nationwide sewage sample testing.

Poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples from Islamabad and all four provinces. A total of 28 sewage samples from 20 districts, including Islamabad, tested positive for the crippling virus.

Sources revealed that the environmental samples collected from sewer lines tested positive for Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1). These environmental samples were taken between May 8 and June 17.

Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities.

It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.