Three PTI leaders served call-up notices in corruption cases

FAISALABAD: Three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been served call-up notices by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in corruption cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ACE Punjab issued call-up notices to three PTI leaders including former provincial minister Khayal Kastro, former Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) vice chairman Sheikh Shahid and market committee chairman Abrar Rasheed Dhillon.

The ACE sought records from the WASA managing director (MD) regarding the contracts signed during the ex-vice chairman Sheikh Shahid’s tenure. Moreover, records related to transfers and postings in WASA during Shahid’s tenure were also sought.

Additionally, the excise department officials have been directed to provide relevant records of vehicles registered with the PTI leaders’ names.

The market committee chairman Abrar Rasheed was also accused of gifting a vehicle to former provincial minister Khayal Kastro.

It was learnt that Rasheed appeared before the ACE officials today and submitted his reply, whereas, the other two PTI leaders allegedly went into hiding due to the cases.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab in a corruption case, shortly after the Lahore court discharged him in a graft case.

A district court in Lahore today discharged PTI President Parvez Elahi in a corruption case, a day after he was arrested from outside his residence by officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza heard the anti-corruption cases registered against Elahi in Gujranwala and Lahore. Pervaiz Elahi was produced before the Lahore court in two corruption cases wherein the anti-graft watchdog sought 14-day physical remand.

As per the order, the Lahore court termed the case against Elahi not “well-founded” as per the ACE investigation and inquiry. It further ordered the PTI leader’s “immediate release if not required in any other criminal case”.

He will be produced before the anti-corruption court in Gujranwala tomorrow.