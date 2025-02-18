Three PTI senators suspended over non-parliamentary language

ISLAMABAD: Three senators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been suspended over non-parliamentary language, ARY News reported.

Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday suspended the membership of three Senators belonging to the PTI over “unruly” behavior for the ongoing 346th session of the Upper House of Parliament and ordered their expulsion from the House.

The chairman suspended the membership of PTI Senators Awn Abbas, Humayun Mohmand and Falak Naz Chitrali.

He said that the senators belonging to the opposition benches used non-parliamentary language.

The acting chairman added, “I have the right to take action against those who spoil the environment. If the previous day’s environment is created in the future, action will be taken.”

The chair adjourned the session till February 21 (Friday) at 10:30 am.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, ordered the expulsion of party members who supported the 26th Amendment.

Sources reveal that the Imran Khan has instructed the party to expel members who supported the 26th Amendment.

Imran Khan has conveyed this decision to the senior leadership, directing them to take action against absent lawmakers.

Sources further state that PTI had already issued show-cause notices to members who were missing during the amendment session.

On the day of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, Zarqa Suharwardy, Senator Faisal Saleem, and Zain Qureshi were among those absent.

PTI also issued show-cause notices to Aslam Ghuman, Riaz Fatyana, Zain Qureshi, and Maqsood Ali Khan. Additionally, Aurangzeb Kachhi also received a show-cause notice from the party.