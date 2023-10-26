Three sanitation workers dead while cleaning sewage line

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least three sanitation workers have died while cleaning sewage line in Rahim Yar Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the rescue sources said that the sanitation fell when they were cleaning the sewage line.

So far three workers have died and one worker is moved to hospital in critical condition.

In a separate incident, a female sanitation worker in India’s Hyderabad was killed after being stuck by a speeding private bus as she was sweeping a walkway.

CCTV: Female sanitation worker killed by speeding bus

The incident took place in the Ramkote area of India’s Hyderabad, wherein a speeding private bus hit a female sanitation worker – identified as Sunita – of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

A CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media. The CCTV footage shows the woman, Sunita, sweeping Ramkote road when the bus rammed into her and crushed her against a tree.

She sustained critical injuries and succumbed while being shifted to the government-run Osmania General Hospital.

The accident occurred around 7.45 a.m. and the driver of the bus has been identified as Momin. A case was booked against Momin under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC.