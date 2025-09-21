Three sanitation workers die during sewer cleaning in Karachi

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, three sanitation workers lost their lives while cleaning a sewer in Karachi’s Garden area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the incident occurred in the Garden’s Usmanabad area, where three sanitation workers lost their lives while cleaning a sewer.

According to police, four individuals fell into a manhole during the cleaning process.

Local residents managed to rescue one man in an unconscious state, but the remaining three could not be saved in time.

Their bodies were later retrieved and shifted to a hospital.

Rescue officials confirmed that the deceased were sanitation workers identified as 22-year-old Vishal, 19-year-old Shahar, and 42-year-old George. They drowned while attempting to clean the manhole.

The incident highlights a recurring tragedy across the country, as deaths of sewer workers during manhole cleaning have become alarmingly frequent.

While official data is unavailable, reports from social organizations and media suggest the numbers are significantly high.