Three shot dead over karo-kari dispute in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: Three people were shot dead over an old karo-kari dispute in Sindh province’s Jacobabad district on Thursday, reported ARY News.

According to police sources, the incident took place in Qaim Din Mandrani village within the limits of Dodapur police station, where opponents opened fire on the house over an old dispute.

As a result of firing, Ghulam Mustafa, Haq Nawaz and Qadin Mandrani were killed on the spot while the accused managed to escape easily.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, the police rushed to the spot and took the bodies of the deceased into custody and shifted them to the Taluka Hospital Garhi Khairo for postmortem while the police formed a party to search for the culprits.

It is to be noted that firing incidents are being reported in routine in Jacobabad. In April this year, the accused had killed his wife and sister-in-law in Jacobabad on the charge of kari.

In March, accused Shoha Rasheel Chandio shot dead his wife Mesmat Bakhtawar in Qasba Ali Murad, within the limits of Moladad police station in Jacobabad.