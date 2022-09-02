Three siblings die as dumper overruns flood victims along highway

BADIN: At least three siblings died and half a dozen others sustained injuries after a dumper overran flood victims sleeping alongside the National Highway near Badin, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the dumper overran a family and other people sleeping alongside the highway after being displaced by heavy floods in the district. The deceased included three siblings aged 10, 12 and 18.

As many as six people injured in the incident were shifted to a nearby district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. The police have arrested the driver involved in the incident.

According to a report, heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods have affected almost 10 million people and killed almost 518 people in Sindh.

It said that at least 518 people have lost their lives while 15,051 people sustained injuries in flash floods triggered by heavy rains across Sindh.

In a statement, Sindh’s focal person for flood relief Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the provincial government has established 1,975 relief camps for the people affected in the province. Almost 581,010 victims have been shifted to relief camps, the focal person added.

He claimed that almost 9.18 million people have been affected by the heavy rains and subsequent floods in Sindh. They also caused death to over 100,000 animals.

