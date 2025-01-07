Three soldiers martyred, 19 khwarij killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 19 khwarij while three personnel embraced martyrdom in three separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“On reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Matani, Peshawar District,” the ISPR said. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, eight khwarij were killed.

It added that in another intelligence based operation conducted in general area Baizai, Mohmand District eight Khwarij were effectively engaged and neutralised by the security forces.

In third engagement in Karak District, the security forces effectively engaged khwarij location as a result of which three khwarij were killed.

Read More: Sepoy martyred, four khwarij killed in foiled Pak-Afghan border infiltration

“However, during intense fire exchange, three brave sons of soil, Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali (age: 38 years, resident of District Ghizer), Naik Muhammad Nazir (age: 37 years, resident of District Skardu) and Naik Muhammad Usman (age: 37 years, resident of District Attock), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR said.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”