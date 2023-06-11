Three soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in Miranshah gun battle

RAWALPINDI: At least three soldiers embraced martyrdom while three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in the general area of Miranshah, North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night of 09/10 June troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Subedar Asghar Ali, Sepoy Naseem Khan & Sepoy Muhammad Zaman having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” the ISPR said.

It added sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it reiterated.

Last week, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed in a gunbattle in the tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) tribal district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an exchange of fire took place between troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan district on June 3.