Three soldiers martyred in Balochistan shootout: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least three soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Zarghun area of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the army’s media wing, an operation was launched against the terrorists who attacked a security post in Zarghun area of Balochistan.

“Troops on the post retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists,” stated the military’s media wing.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, three soldiers were martyred while one terrorist was also killed.

The military identified the martyred soldiers as Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed, Sepoy Mudassir Shaheed and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer.

The ISPR stated that the post had recently been established to “check extortion efforts targeting coal mines in the area”.

“Based on follow-up ISR effort, likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched,” the ISPR statement said further.

The operation is “progressing well and security forces are maintaining pressure to deny terrorists escape from the area”.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of the province,” added the statement.