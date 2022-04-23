Three soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

At least three Pakistani soldiers were martyred when terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on the troops stationed in Dewagar area of North Waziristan district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said that the Pakistani troops responded befittingly to the attack, adding that as per intelligence reports the terrorists suffered heavy causalities.

The Pakistaii soldiers that were martyred during the exchange of fire included Havaldar Taimoor (resident of Jhelum, age 30 years), Naik Shoaib (resident of Attock, age 38 years) and Sepoy Saqib Nawaz (resident of Sialkot, age 24 years).

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities in future,” said the ISPR in response to the attack.

A Pakistan Army major was martyred while a soldier suffered injuries in a gunfight with terrorists in Balochistan’s Awaran, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the army’s media wing, on the night of April 21 and 22, terrorists fire raided a security forces post in Kahan area near Awaran, which was repulsed. The escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains.

